PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

OTSEGO — The Three Rivers varsity softball team racked up a pair of easy wins at Otsego Tuesday in Wolverine Conference action, 16-1 and 12-0.

Kylee Nash had the big stick at the plate for Three Rivers in game one. Nash collected a single, double and drove in three runs. Fellow freshman Emma Thatcher added a pair of hits and had two RBI. Halle Carpenter added two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Jessica Barnes clubbed two doubles, a single and drove in two runs. Freshman Karalyn Eldridge added a two-run single. Aislyn Sternbergh had two singles and one RBI.

Adding one RBI for Three Rivers was Tessa Hawkins and Summer Guthrie had a single.

Barnes was the winning pitcher allowing just three hits.

In the second game, Nash was credited with the victory as she allowed just one hit.

At the plate, Nash crushed a single and home run and drove in three runs. Eldridge added a single and double with three RBI.

Also contributing to the Lady Cats cause was Barnes with a pair of singles and one double. Libby Judsen added a run-scoring single while Carpenter and Thatcher each had one RBI. Erin Brady and Amy Jo Tavernier both added a single.

Lady Hornets crush New Buffalo

MENDON — Mendon’s softball team crushed New Buffalo twice by identical 15-0 scores.

Cassie Plummer threw a no-hitter in game one.

At the plate, Abby Miller cranked out a double and drove in four runs for Mendon. Lauren Lash added two triples and one RBI. Amaijha Bailey, Cierra Nightingale and Hannah Duchene both added a pair of hits.

Lash had three singles and one RBI in the second game.

Duchene was the winning pitcher in game two.