PREP GOLF ROUNDUP

EDWARDSBURG — Three Rivers’ varsity boys’ golf team came into Monday’s Wolverine Conference Jamboree at Four Lakes Golf Club in Edwardsburg hoping for improvement.

For a majority of the field that was true. Unfortunately Three Rivers wasn’t one of those schools, as the Wildcats struggled to a ninth-place finish with a score of 196.

Edwardsburg won the meet with a 163. Otsego (176) finished second followed by Vicksburg (180), Plainwell (180), Allegan (185), Dowagiac (191), Sturgis (192), Paw Paw (193), Three Rivers and South Haven (211).

Vicksburg finished one place ahead of Plainwell based on the fifth-man tiebreaker.

Carter Goodson of Edwardsburg shot a one-under par 35.

