Prep Football Standings

Wolverine Conference

Edwardsburg 7-0

Paw Paw 7-0

Vicksburg 5-2

Otsego 4-3

Dowagiac 4-3

Plainwell 3-4

Three Rivers 2-5

Allegan 2-5

Sturgis 1-6

South Haven 0-7

Last week’s scores

Edwardsburg 50, Three Rivers 7

Paw Paw 35, Vicksburg 6

Allegan 12, South Haven 8

Plainwell 42, Otsego 21

Dowagiac 40, Sturgis 24



Friday’s games

Plainwell at Three Rivers

Paw Paw at South Haven

Allegan at Edwardsburg

Dowagiac at Vicksburg

Otsego at Sturgis

SAC Lakeshore

Division Overall

Schoolcraft 3-0 7-0

Kalamazoo United 3-0 4-3

Constantine 2-1 5-2

Delton-Kellogg 1-2 4-3

Watervliet 0-3 2-5

Coloma 0-3 1-6

SAC Valley Division

Division Overall

Lawton 3-0 7-0

Saugatuck 2-0 3-4

Fennville 1-1 2-5

Gobles 0-2 3-4

G-A 0-3 1-6

Last week’s scores

Constantine 40, Watervliet 6

Schoolcraft 41, Coloma 12

Kalamazoo United 14, Delton-Kellogg 6

Saugatuck 38, Galesburg-Augusta 0

Niles Brandywine 44, Gobles 0

Lawton 50, Fennville 7

Friday’s games

Kalamazoo United at Constantine

Watervliet at Schoolcraft

Delton-Kellogg at Coloma

Athens at Galesburg-Augusta

Fennville at Gobles

Lawton at Saugatuck

Southwest 10 Conference

League Overall

Cassopolis 6-0 7-0

Mendon 5-1 6-1

White Pigeon 5-1 6-1

Centreville 5-2 5-2

Hartford 3-3 4-3

Decatur 2-4 3-4

Marcellus 1-5 2-5

Bloomingdale 1-5 1-6

Eau Claire 0-7 0-7



Last week’s scores

Mendon 42, Bangor 0

Centreville 38, Decatur 6

White Pigeon 71, Eau Claire 0

Hartford 26, Marcellus 6

Cassopolis 48, Bloomingdale 0

Friday’s games

White Pigeon at Mendon

Centreville vs. Grand Rapids North Pointe Christian at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

Bloomingdale at Marcellus

Hartford at Decatur

Cassopolis at Eau Claire

Southern Michigan 8-Man Football League

Division A

League Overall

Colon 4-0 7-0

Climax-Scotts 3-1 6-1

Camden-Frontier 1-3 4-3

Bellevue 2-2 4-3

St. Philip 0-4 2-5

Division B

League Overall

Burr Oak 4-0 5-2

Tekonsha 3-1 3-4

North Adams 1-3 1-6

Litchfield 1-3 3-4

Waldron 1-3 2-5

Last week’s scores

Colon 55, Camden-Frontier 0

Bellevue 42, Litchfield 6

Waldron 32, North Adams Jerome 20

Burr Oak 33, Tekonsha 18

Climax-Scotts 42, Battle Creek St. Philip 38

Friday’s games

Litchfield at Colon

Bellevue at Waldron

North Adams Jerome at Camden-Frontier

Burr Oak at Climax-Scotts

Saturday’s game

Tekonsha at Battle Creek St. Philip