Prep Football Standings

Wolverine Conference
Edwardsburg 7-0
Paw Paw 7-0
Vicksburg 5-2
Otsego 4-3
Dowagiac 4-3
Plainwell 3-4
Three Rivers 2-5
Allegan 2-5
Sturgis 1-6
South Haven 0-7

Last week’s scores
Edwardsburg 50, Three Rivers 7
Paw Paw 35, Vicksburg 6
Allegan 12, South Haven 8
Plainwell 42, Otsego 21
Dowagiac 40, Sturgis 24
 

Friday’s games
Plainwell at Three Rivers
Paw Paw at South Haven
Allegan at Edwardsburg
Dowagiac at Vicksburg
Otsego at Sturgis

SAC Lakeshore
            Division     Overall
Schoolcraft         3-0         7-0
Kalamazoo United     3-0         4-3
Constantine         2-1         5-2
Delton-Kellogg     1-2         4-3
Watervliet         0-3         2-5
Coloma         0-3         1-6

SAC Valley Division
            Division     Overall
Lawton         3-0         7-0
Saugatuck         2-0         3-4
Fennville         1-1         2-5
Gobles         0-2        3-4
G-A             0-3         1-6

Last week’s scores
Constantine 40, Watervliet 6
Schoolcraft 41, Coloma 12
Kalamazoo United 14, Delton-Kellogg 6
Saugatuck 38, Galesburg-Augusta 0
Niles Brandywine 44, Gobles 0
Lawton 50, Fennville 7

Friday’s games
Kalamazoo United at Constantine
Watervliet at Schoolcraft
Delton-Kellogg at Coloma
Athens at Galesburg-Augusta
Fennville at Gobles
Lawton at Saugatuck

Southwest 10 Conference
            League         Overall
Cassopolis         6-0        7-0
Mendon         5-1         6-1
White Pigeon         5-1         6-1
Centreville         5-2         5-2
Hartford        3-3         4-3
Decatur         2-4         3-4
Marcellus         1-5         2-5
Bloomingdale         1-5         1-6
Eau Claire          0-7        0-7
 

Last week’s scores
Mendon 42, Bangor 0
Centreville 38, Decatur 6
White Pigeon 71, Eau Claire 0
Hartford 26, Marcellus 6
Cassopolis 48, Bloomingdale 0
Friday’s games
White Pigeon at Mendon
Centreville vs. Grand Rapids North Pointe Christian at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
Bloomingdale at Marcellus
Hartford at Decatur
Cassopolis at Eau Claire

Southern Michigan 8-Man Football League
Division A
            League         Overall
Colon         4-0        7-0
Climax-Scotts         3-1         6-1
Camden-Frontier     1-3         4-3
Bellevue         2-2         4-3
St. Philip         0-4         2-5

Division B
            League         Overall
Burr Oak         4-0         5-2
Tekonsha         3-1         3-4
North Adams         1-3         1-6
Litchfield         1-3         3-4
Waldron         1-3         2-5

Last week’s scores
Colon 55, Camden-Frontier 0
Bellevue 42, Litchfield 6
Waldron 32, North Adams Jerome 20
Burr Oak 33, Tekonsha 18
Climax-Scotts 42, Battle Creek St. Philip 38

Friday’s games
Litchfield at Colon
Bellevue at Waldron
North Adams Jerome at Camden-Frontier
Burr Oak at Climax-Scotts

Saturday’s game
Tekonsha at Battle Creek St. Philip

