Prep Football Standings
Wolverine Conference
Edwardsburg 3-0
Paw Paw 3-0
Vicksburg 3-0
Dowagiac 2-1
Otsego 2-1
Sturgis 1-2
Plainwell 1-2
Three Rivers 0-3
Allegan 0-3
South Haven 0-3
Last week’s scores
Otsego 21, Three Rivers 14
Paw Paw 34, Plainwell 0
Dowagiac 46, Allegan 0
Edwardsburg 54, Sturgis 0
Vicksburg 32, South Haven 6
Friday’s games
Three Rivers at Sturgis
Paw Paw at Dowagiac
Allegan at Otsego
Plainwell at South Haven
Edwardsburg at Vicksburg
SAC Lakeshore
Division Overall
Schoolcraft 0-0 3-0
Delton-Kellogg 0-0 3-0
Constantine 0-0 2-1
Coloma 0-0 1-2
Watervliet 0-0 1-2
Kalamazoo United 0-0 0-3
SAC Valley Division
Division Overall
Lawton 0-0 3-0
Gobles 0-0 2-1
Saugatuck 0-0 1-2
G-A 0-0 1-2
Fennville 0-0 1-2
Last week’s scores
Constantine 57, Comstock 0
Schoolcraft 54, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 24
Parchment 22, Watervliet 14 OT
Berrien Springs 23, Kalamazoo United 12
Coloma 14, Buchanan 6
Delton-Kellogg 41, Fennville 6
Wyoming Lee 18, Galesburg-Augusta 12
White Pigeon 50, Gobles 8
Lawton 1, River Valley 0, Forfeit
Niles Brandywine 45, Saugatuck 10
Friday’s games
Buchanan at Constantine
Schoolcraft at Saugatuck
Fennville at Watervliet
Parchment at Kalamazoo United
Berrien Springs at Coloma
Lawton at Delton-Kellogg
Comstock at Galesburg-Augusta
Gobles at Three Oaks-River Valley
Southwest 10 Conference
League Overall
Cassopolis 3-0 3-0
White Pigeon 2-0 3-0
Centreville 2-1 2-1
Mendon 2-1 2-1
Marcellus 1-1 2-1
Hartford 1-2 1-2
Decatur 1-2 1-2
Bloomingdale 0-2 0-3
Eau Claire 0-3 0-3
Last week’s scores
Mendon 38, Marcellus 8
Cassopolis 15, Centreville 0
White Pigeon 50, Gobles 8
Decatur 69, Eau Claire 0
Hartford 39, Bloomingdale 0
Friday’s games
Mendon at Bloomingdale
Centreville at White Pigeon
Marcellus at Decatur
Cassopolis at Bangor
Hartford at Eau Claire
Southern Michigan 8-Man Football League
Division A
League Overall
Colon 1-0 3-0
Climax-Scotts 1-0 3-0
Camden-Frontier 0-0 3-0
Bellevue 0-1 1-2
St. Philip 0-1 1-2
Division B
League Overall
Burr Oak 1-0 2-1
Tekonsha 1-0 1-2
Waldron 0-0 1-2
Litchfield 0-1 2-1
North Adams 0-1 0-3
Last week’s scores
Colon 61, Battle Creek St. Philip 14
Climax-Scotts 34, Bellevue 22
Camden-Frontier 52, Waldron 0
Burr Oak 49, North Adams Jerome 0
Tekonsha 28, Litchfield 0
Friday’s games
Colon at Burr Oak
Battle Creek St. Philip at Bellevue
Climax-Scotts at Camden-Frontier
North Adams-Jerome at Tekonsha
Waldron at Litchfield