PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wolverine Conference

Edwardsburg 2-0

Paw Paw 2-0

Vicksburg 2-0

Sturgis 1-1

Dowagiac 1-1

Otsego 1-1

Plainwell 1-1

Three Rivers 0-2

Allegan 0-2

South Haven 0-2

Last week’s scores

Dowagiac 35, Three Rivers 0

Paw Paw 47, Allegan 6

Vicksburg 35, Plainwell 16

Edwardsburg 48, Otsego 0

Sturgis 41, South Haven 0

Friday’s games

Otsego at Three Rivers

Paw Paw at Plainwell

Dowagiac at Allegan

Sturgis at Edwardsburg

Vicksburg at South Haven

SAC Lakeshore

Division Overall

Schoolcraft 0-0 2-0

Delton-Kellogg 0-0 2-0

Constantine 0-0 1-1

Watervliet 0-0 1-1

Kalamazoo United 0-0 0-2

Coloma 0-0 0-2

SAC Valley Division

Division Overall

Lawton 0-0 2-0

Gobles 0-0 2-0

Saugatuck 0-0 1-1

G-A 0-0 1-1

Fennville 0-0 1-1

Last week’s scores

Berrien Springs 26, Constantine 21

Schoolcraft 62, Parchment 8

Watervliet 22, Saugatuck 14

Comstock Park 28, Kalamazoo United 14

Lawton 22, Coloma 8

Delton-Kellogg 49, Galesburg-Augusta 8

Gobles 37, Wyoming Lee 20

Fennville 22, Buchanan 19

Friday’s games

Constantine at Comstock

Schoolcraft at Ottawa Lake Whiteford

Watervliet at Parchment

Kalamazoo United at Berrien Springs

Coloma at Buchanan

Delton-Kellogg at Fennville

Galesburg-Augusta at Wyoming Lee

Gobles at White Pigeon

Three Oaks-River Valley at Lawton

Saugatuck at Niles Brandywine

Southwest 10 Conference

League Overall

Cassopolis 2-0 2-0

White Pigeon 2-0 2-0

Centreville 2-0 2-0

Marcellus 1-0 2-0

Mendon 1-1 1-1

Eau Claire 0-2 0-2

Hartford 0-2 0-2

Bloomingdale 0-1 0-2

Decatur 0-2 0-2

Last week’s scores

Cassopolis 28, Mendon 0

Centreville 52, Hartford 12

White Pigeon 14, Decatur 8

Marcellus 46, Eau Claire 0

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 49, Bloomingdale 0

Friday’s games

Mendon at Marcellus

Centreville at Cassopolis

Gobles at White Pigeon

Decatur at Eau Claire

Hartford at Bloomingdale

Southern Michigan 8-Man Football League

Division A

League Overall

Colon 0-0 2-0

Climax-Scotts 0-0 2-0

Bellevue 0-0 1-1

St. Philip 0-0 1-1

Camden-Frontier 0-0 2-0

Division B

League Overall

Litchfield 0-0 2-0

Waldron 0-0 1-1

Burr Oak 0-0 1-1

North Adams 0-0 0-2

Tekonsha 0-0 0-2

Last week’s scores

Colon 55, Maple Valley 0

Bellevue 56, Webberville 12

Camden-Frontier 28, Burr Oak 20

Climax-Scotts 48, Lawrence 34

Vestaburg 22, North Adams 6

St. Joe Michigan Lutheran 52, Waldron 14

Litchfield Forfeit 1-0, Detroit Academy of Americas

Portland St. Patrick 57, Tekonsha 0

Battle Creek St. Philip 36, New Buffalo 15

Friday’s games

Battle Creek St. Philip at Colon

Bellevue at Climax-Scotts

Waldron at Camden-Frontier

Burr Oak at North Adams

Litchfield at Tekonsha