PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wolverine Conference
Edwardsburg 2-0
Paw Paw 2-0
Vicksburg 2-0
Sturgis 1-1
Dowagiac 1-1
Otsego 1-1
Plainwell 1-1
Three Rivers 0-2
Allegan 0-2
South Haven 0-2
Last week’s scores
Dowagiac 35, Three Rivers 0
Paw Paw 47, Allegan 6
Vicksburg 35, Plainwell 16
Edwardsburg 48, Otsego 0
Sturgis 41, South Haven 0
Friday’s games
Otsego at Three Rivers
Paw Paw at Plainwell
Dowagiac at Allegan
Sturgis at Edwardsburg
Vicksburg at South Haven
SAC Lakeshore
Division Overall
Schoolcraft 0-0 2-0
Delton-Kellogg 0-0 2-0
Constantine 0-0 1-1
Watervliet 0-0 1-1
Kalamazoo United 0-0 0-2
Coloma 0-0 0-2
SAC Valley Division
Division Overall
Lawton 0-0 2-0
Gobles 0-0 2-0
Saugatuck 0-0 1-1
G-A 0-0 1-1
Fennville 0-0 1-1
Last week’s scores
Berrien Springs 26, Constantine 21
Schoolcraft 62, Parchment 8
Watervliet 22, Saugatuck 14
Comstock Park 28, Kalamazoo United 14
Lawton 22, Coloma 8
Delton-Kellogg 49, Galesburg-Augusta 8
Gobles 37, Wyoming Lee 20
Fennville 22, Buchanan 19
Friday’s games
Constantine at Comstock
Schoolcraft at Ottawa Lake Whiteford
Watervliet at Parchment
Kalamazoo United at Berrien Springs
Coloma at Buchanan
Delton-Kellogg at Fennville
Galesburg-Augusta at Wyoming Lee
Gobles at White Pigeon
Three Oaks-River Valley at Lawton
Saugatuck at Niles Brandywine
Southwest 10 Conference
League Overall
Cassopolis 2-0 2-0
White Pigeon 2-0 2-0
Centreville 2-0 2-0
Marcellus 1-0 2-0
Mendon 1-1 1-1
Eau Claire 0-2 0-2
Hartford 0-2 0-2
Bloomingdale 0-1 0-2
Decatur 0-2 0-2
Last week’s scores
Cassopolis 28, Mendon 0
Centreville 52, Hartford 12
White Pigeon 14, Decatur 8
Marcellus 46, Eau Claire 0
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 49, Bloomingdale 0
Friday’s games
Mendon at Marcellus
Centreville at Cassopolis
Gobles at White Pigeon
Decatur at Eau Claire
Hartford at Bloomingdale
Southern Michigan 8-Man Football League
Division A
League Overall
Colon 0-0 2-0
Climax-Scotts 0-0 2-0
Bellevue 0-0 1-1
St. Philip 0-0 1-1
Camden-Frontier 0-0 2-0
Division B
League Overall
Litchfield 0-0 2-0
Waldron 0-0 1-1
Burr Oak 0-0 1-1
North Adams 0-0 0-2
Tekonsha 0-0 0-2
Last week’s scores
Colon 55, Maple Valley 0
Bellevue 56, Webberville 12
Camden-Frontier 28, Burr Oak 20
Climax-Scotts 48, Lawrence 34
Vestaburg 22, North Adams 6
St. Joe Michigan Lutheran 52, Waldron 14
Litchfield Forfeit 1-0, Detroit Academy of Americas
Portland St. Patrick 57, Tekonsha 0
Battle Creek St. Philip 36, New Buffalo 15
Friday’s games
Battle Creek St. Philip at Colon
Bellevue at Climax-Scotts
Waldron at Camden-Frontier
Burr Oak at North Adams
Litchfield at Tekonsha