Prep Football Roundup

CASSOPOLIS — It was a Cool night Friday for Mendon football.

Wyatt Cool put the Division 8 No. 3-ranked Hornets on his shoulders and carried them to a 34-24 win at Cassopolis.

The victory marked win No. 500 in the history of Mendon’s football program.

“This was a total team effort. We stayed the course and kept with the game plan even when we were down 13-0 and battled back,” said Mendon coach Bobby Kretschman.

“The kids played hard for four quarters which is what we wanted them to do. This was a great win for our program.”

Cool returned an interception 99 yards for a Mendon touchdown with 0:27 left in the game that helped the Hornets seal up the win.

