Prep Football Roundup

Kalamazoo United deals Constantine fourth straight loss

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s young football team dropped a heartbreaking 32-30 SAC Valley decision at home Friday to Kalamazoo United.

The win clinched a state playoff berth for Kalamazoo United, now 6-2 overall. Constantine falls to 3-5 and out of playoff contention with its fourth straight loss.

Brendon Schragg gained 151 yards rushing for Constantine and had one TD. Sophomore Josh Lawson added 79 yards on the ground and two scores for the Falcons. Quarterback Nolan Malcom added 69 yards rushing and one TD, and completed 5-of-8 passes for 58 yards with one interception. Giovanni Rubio booted two PATs for the Falcons.

Watervliet 36, Schoolcraft 14

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft’s football team dropped a 36-14 decision in SAC Valley action to unbeaten Watervliet Friday.

The loss drops Schoolcraft to 5-3. Watervliet improves to 8-0.

The Eagles only scores came on touchdown runs of 27 yards by Jack Hunt and Kobe Clark’s 15-yard sprint. Chandler Guiter added both PATs for the Eagles, who must beat Kalamazoo United at home next week to earn a playoff berth.

