PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

MENDON — Mendon’s Division 8 No. 3-ranked football team rolled to an easy 61-0 Southwest 10 Conference win at home Friday over Bangor.

Wyatt Cool scored on a one-yard run for Mendon and Corbin Weinberg bolted five yards for a score. Cool added a PAT and Weinberg had a two-point conversion run to put the hometown Hornets up 15-0 after one period.

Mendon added 25 points in the second quarter for a 40-0 halftime advantage.

Hunter Lovell returned an interception 40 yards for a score. Sam Cleveland returned a punt 61 yards to pay dirt. Austin Rensi caught an 18-yard scoring toss from Lovell, and A.J. Voorde scampered three yards for another Mendon TD before the break. Cool had one PAT in the period.

Cleveland found the end zone again in the third quarter when he returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score. Ray Robinson added two scores in the second half for the Hornets, now 4-0, on runs of one and 27 yards.

Mendon rolled up 201 yards on the ground and Lovell completed 3-of-4 passes for 24 yards and one TD. The Hornets gained a total of 225 yards on offense and the Mendon defense was stifling, pushing Bangor back for a negative 16 yards of total yardage.

Cool carried 16 times for 36 yards for Mendon. Lovell ran five times for 58 yards.

Defensive totals were not available at press time.

Constantine 39, Lawton 0

LAWTON — Constantine’s football team chalked up its third win with a 39-0 shutout win at Lawton.

Nolan Malcom completed 2-of-4 passes for 48 yards and one TD for Constantine.

Brendan Schragg rushed for 136 yards and two scores for the Falcons. Josh Lawson picked up 82 yards and two TDs for the winners. Hunter Lindbert added one TD and 51 yards on the ground. Tre Salisbury caught a 23-yard TD pass for Constantine.

Austin Loose had six tackles for Constantine and Dawson Kiess added five.

Mitchell Bowdish intercepted a pass for Constantine.

White Pigeon 48, Eau Claire 12

EAU CLAIRE — White Pigeon’s football team improved to 3-1 with an easy 48-12 win at Eau Claire Friday.

The Chiefs led 14-6 after one quarter, 35-6 at halftime, and added 13 during the third period.

Sebastian Castro was the workhorse on offense for White Pigeon with 182 rushing yards and two TDs. Kam Garten was the Chiefs’ top receiver with 57 yards and one TD.

Carlos Castro also had a rushing TD for the Chiefs.

Climax-Scotts 36, Colon 0

COLON — Colon’s football team had now answer for Climax-Scott’s Wing-T offense that danced through the Magi defense for a 36-0 South Central Athletic Association win.

Nathan Vickery scored on TD runs of four, four and 44 yards for Climax-Scotts, now 3-1. Zach Tullis also had a 33 TD dash for the Panthers, who outgained the Magi 337-62 on the ground.

Colon quarterback Phillip Alva completed 4-of-11 passes for 52 yards.

Brandon Crawford rushed seven times for 30 yards for Colon.

John Ruby had nine tackles for the Magi defense.