PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s season debut on its home turf at Sweetland Stadium was a triumphant one, as it roared past Gobles 35-14 Friday.

Nolan Malcom scored on a 28-yard run for Constantine, now 2-1. Brendan Schragged added a 44-yard run for a Falcons’ TD. Josh Lawson burst over from 16 yards out. Hunter Lindbert added TD sprints of two and six yards for the Falcons. Rubio Giovanni kicked four PATs for Constantine.

Lawton rolled up 216 yards rushing. Lindbergt added 118 on the ground and Schragg totaled 73.

Jason Stone had five tackles for Constantine’s defense. Cody Cookson added four tackles and an interception. Logyn Miller had seven tackles.

Marcellus 35, Centreville 14

MARCELLUS — The Marcellus football team picked up its first win of the season with a convincing 35-14 Southwest 10 win at home over Centreville Friday.

Mark Butz scored twice on runs for 35 and 10 yards for Marcellus, now 1-2 in the league.

Trent Simpson got in on the scoring act for the Wildcats on dashes of 22 and 35 yards.

Rocky Stoner added an eight-yard scoring strike for Marcellus.

Jack Summers completed 4-of-5 passes for 34 yards, kicked 5 PATs, and had six tackles on defense for Marcellus.

Butz was the top rusher for Marcellus with 10 attempts for 36 yards and two TDs. Gabe Tone recovered a fumble for the winners.

Sam LaValle rushed 11 times for 66 yards and both of Centreville’s touchdowns, and had 33 yards in receiving.

Trenton Kindig had five tackles for Centreville’s defense.

Schoolcraft 42, Galesburg-Augusta 0

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft powered its way to an easy 42-0 win at Roy Davis Field against Galesburg-Augusta.

Scoring for the victorious Eagles, now 2-1 overall, was Reilly Puhalski on runs of 18 and 81 yards. Kobe Clark added a 34-yard scoring scamper. Jack Hunt added a 30-yard scoring dash and kicked five PATs. Mark Melching burst over from 21 yards out for another Eagles’ TD, and Trenton Lomason scored from 17 yards out. Brady Flynn threw a conversion pass to Puhalski as well.