PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — The outcome wasn’t the one Centreville’s young football team wanted but the Bulldogs could grow from it in the future.

Bloomingdale, now 1-1, scored on a 60-yard fumble recovery with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter to secure a 20-16 Southwest 10 Conference win at Centreville (0-2) Thursday.

Tyler Langs’ Bulldogs made one last effort to pull the game out, driving to Bloomingdale’s 20-yard line but fell short of the end zone on the final play as time expired.

“Our boys played hard. We just couldn’t quite make the big plays in a close game, but I’m proud of them. These are good kids,” Langs said.

Centreville built a 16-8 lead after the first half. Senior halfback McClain Lemings scored on a five-yard run in the first quarter and again on an eight-yard jaunt in the second stanza. Kyzer Bowen, who finished with over 100 yards rushing, ran in both Bulldog conversions.

Bloomingdale scored late in the third quarter to lessen its deficit to 16-14 entering the fourth.

Lemings picked up a fumble early in the final period and returned it to Bloomingdale’s 15-yard line. But a Bulldog fumble wiped out the scoring threat.

Mendon 54, Eau Claire 0

MENDON — Mendon owned the turf at John Schwartz Field as the hometown Hornets trampled visiting Eau Claire 54-0 in a Southwest 10 Conference game.

Bobby Kretschman’s Hornets, now 2-0 in the league, found the end zone six times in the first quarter to build a 41-0 lead.

Wyatt Cool scored Mendon’s first four TDs on runs of 44, 9, 6 and 10 yards. A.J. Voorde added a 17-yard dash and quarterback Hunter Lovell converted on a 27-yard interception return for the other scores.

Chris Rios scored on a one-yard plunge for Mendon in the second quarter.

Cool was successful on all seven PATs, as Mendon took a 48-0 lead into halftime.

Voorde raced 25 yards for a second TD early in the fourth quarter, and Rios ran in the conversion to cap the scoring.

Mendon outgained Eau Claire 336 to 108 yards of total offense, including a 316-38 advantage on the ground.

Lovell completed his only pass of the night for a 20-yard gain.

Cool picked up 78 yards on five carries. Austin Rensi touched the pigskin four times for 100 yards. Voorde added five carries for 64 yards.

Zach Duchene and Arjun Vorster had seven tackles each for Mendon. Logan Hunter, Rensi and Noah Slaughter had five each, and Voorde, Mikki Feister and Justin Mathews added four apiece.

Constantine 58, Fennville 20

FENNVILLE — It didn’t take long for Constantine’s Wing-T offense to get back on track.

Following a heartbreaking last second loss a week ago at Homer, Constantine made a statement early in its convincing 58-20 SAC Valley win at Fennville.

Constantine led 19-0 after one period on Josh Lawson’s two-yard run and Trey Salisbury’s 19-yard pass reception from Nolan Malcom. The Falcons, now 1-1 overall, were successful on both two-point conversion attempts.

Fennville scored once in the second to trail 16-6 at halftime.

The Falcons delivered a knockout punch in the third, outscoring the Blackhawks 29-8 to take a 45-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hunter Lindbert scored on runs of three and 16 yards. Malcom added a 38-yard score and Lawson carried it eight yards to pay dirt in the period.

The Falcons added two more rushing TDs in the fourth on Brendan Schragg’s four-yard strike and Ty Dumm raced for a 53-yard score.

Giovanni Rubio booted three PATs and the Falcons had one other two-point conversion in the second half.

Malcom completed 3-of-5 passes for 40 yards and led his team in rushing with 15 carries for 147 yards and one TD. Lindbert carried 16 times for 92 yards and Lawson lugged the ball 15 times for 95. Schragg picked up 50 yards on 10 totes.

Salisbury caught two passes for 30 yards.

Mitchell Bowdish led Constantine’s defense with seven tackles. Cody Cookson and Hunter Bachellar added five stops each.

Jason Stone, Austin Loose and Jackson Harris all had one fumble recovery each.

White Pigeon 33, Marcellus 6

MARCELLUS — Carlos Castro returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a score in White Pigeon’s eventual 33-6 Southwest 10 Conference win at Marcellus.

Castro’s early return for the TD set the tone for the Chiefs, now 2-0. Abraham Garcia’s PAT was no good.

Marcellus, now 0-2, would briefly tie it up 6-6 later on in the first period on Jack Summers’ 31-yard scoring pass to Thomas Colley.

White Pigeon took control of the game from that point. Carlos Castro added 62-yard TD gallop, Sebastian Castro had a one-yard strike, and Kyle Black added another score on a quarterback sneak. Black finished 6-of-14 passing for 35 yards and one TD.

The other Chiefs’ score was not available.

Carlos Castro carried 10 times for 62 yards rushing for White Pigeon.

