PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

HOWARDSVILLE — The Howardsville Christian boys’ basketball team roared to a big 79-41 BCS White Division win Friday at home over Benton Harbor Countryside Academy on Winter Homecoming Night.

Dylan Jergens had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Howardsville, now 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the division. Lucas Withers had 13 points, while Daniel Kent and Jordan Rose added eight points each for the Eagles. Rose also had five assists. David Cripps added three steals. Kolton Beachey had four points and three assists.

Schoolcraft 72,

Kalamazoo Christian 46

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft had too much firepower for visiting Kalamazoo Christian Friday as the host Eagles flew to a decisive 72-46 SAC Valley win.

Ricky Clark and Jason Feddema scored 14 points each and Jakob Huysken added 11 for Schoolcraft, now 5-1 overall and 4-1 in divisional play.

The Eagles held quarter leads of 13-7, 35-14 and 56-30.

Schoolcraft coach Randy Small credited Hunter Johnson, Reilly Puhalski and Nolan Anspaugh for their play during crucial stretches in the game when some of the Eagles starters were sitting on the bench due to foul trouble.

Anspaugh contributed nine points on the night for the Eagles, who finished the night shooting 26-of-51 from the floor and 15-of-22 at the foul stripe.

Feddema also had eight rebounds. Clark added six boards and five assists. Max Kulczyk had five rebounds and Puhalski had three assists.

Lawton 55, Constantine 40

LAWTON — Constantine’s boys’ basketball team dropped a 55-40 SAC decision at Lawton.

Anthony Evilsizor had 15 points and four assists for Constantine. Evan Herschbach chipped in 10 points. Nolan Malcom had seven points, four assists and six rebounds. Zach Bittner contributed six points, three assists and four steals.

Da’Vontae Taylor led Lawton with 21 points.