PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
HOWARDSVILLE — The Howardsville Christian boys’ basketball team roared to a big 79-41 BCS White Division win Friday at home over Benton Harbor Countryside Academy on Winter Homecoming Night.
Dylan Jergens had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Howardsville, now 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the division. Lucas Withers had 13 points, while Daniel Kent and Jordan Rose added eight points each for the Eagles. Rose also had five assists. David Cripps added three steals. Kolton Beachey had four points and three assists.
Schoolcraft 72,
Kalamazoo Christian 46
SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft had too much firepower for visiting Kalamazoo Christian Friday as the host Eagles flew to a decisive 72-46 SAC Valley win.
Ricky Clark and Jason Feddema scored 14 points each and Jakob Huysken added 11 for Schoolcraft, now 5-1 overall and 4-1 in divisional play.
The Eagles held quarter leads of 13-7, 35-14 and 56-30.
Schoolcraft coach Randy Small credited Hunter Johnson, Reilly Puhalski and Nolan Anspaugh for their play during crucial stretches in the game when some of the Eagles starters were sitting on the bench due to foul trouble.
Anspaugh contributed nine points on the night for the Eagles, who finished the night shooting 26-of-51 from the floor and 15-of-22 at the foul stripe.
Feddema also had eight rebounds. Clark added six boards and five assists. Max Kulczyk had five rebounds and Puhalski had three assists.
Lawton 55, Constantine 40
LAWTON — Constantine’s boys’ basketball team dropped a 55-40 SAC decision at Lawton.
Anthony Evilsizor had 15 points and four assists for Constantine. Evan Herschbach chipped in 10 points. Nolan Malcom had seven points, four assists and six rebounds. Zach Bittner contributed six points, three assists and four steals.
Da’Vontae Taylor led Lawton with 21 points.
Girls
Constantine 39, Lawton 34
LAWTON — A key to becoming a good basketball team is winning games on the road.
Constantine’s girls’ basketball team posted its second consecutive win with a 39-34 win at Lawton in SAC Valley Conference play.
Mackenzi Dobosiewicz had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Constantine.
Paulina Diaz added 11 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for the Lady Falcons. Kiara Price chipped in nine points and three steals and Macey Tulley had four points and two assists for the Lady Falcons.
“Our captains really stepped up today. Mackenzi and Paulina recorded double-doubles and carried the team tonight. Paulina played a lot smarter tonight, especially foul wise and was able to remain in the game when we needed her,” said Constantine coach Rachel Schlosser.
“We made some silly mistakes toward the end of the game, and didn’t keep our leads like we should have, but we did what we needed to do and when we needed to do it and got the win.”
