PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s baseball team earned a pair of SAC wins at home Monday over Bangor 5-1 and 2-1.

Both contests were five innings.

In game one, Constantine tallied three runs in the second inning and two during the fourth.

Bangor scored its lone run in the first inning.

Drew Tice recorded the win on the mound for Constantine in the first game allowing no hits, three walks with four strikeouts in four innings of work. Michael Reese relieved Tice and tossed the final inning with two strikeouts to record the save.

Nolan Malcom and Hunter Lindbert both collected a double for Constantine. Ryan Sailor and Charles Hamilton both added two singles each. Reese, Malcom and Dylan Shafer all added base hits.

Mitchell Bowdish, Reese and Malcom had one RBI each.

Scoring runs for the Falcons were Sailor, Hamilton and Malcom with one each and Lindbert scored twice.

In the second game, Constantine scored single runs in the first and second inning. Bangor’s lone run came in the fifth.

Seth Wright picked up the win for Constantine. Wright pitched four innings allowing one hit, one walk with four strikeouts. Malcom recorded a save tossing one frame, allowing one hit with one walk.

Hamilton, Matt Morey, Tice, Shafer and Andrew Carper all had singles for Constantine.

Morey and Carper both had one RBI apiece.

Hamilton and Shafer scored one run each for the Falcons.

Mendon decks Tekonsha

MENDON — Mendon’s baseball team swept visiting Tekonsha 11-1 and 8-0 Monday.

Wyatt Cool gave up four hits, one walk with two strikeouts to get the win in game one for Mendon. Mikki Feister pitched in relief.

Braxton Samson had three hits, including a double, and three RBI for Mendon. Wyatt Diekman added a single and double and one RBI. Corbin Weinberg had a single, double and three RBI. Feister added two hits, two RBI and scored once. Hunter Lovell had two hits, scored once and added two RBI. Gabe Parks had one hit. Nate Eberstein, Emmett Bingaman and Cole Decker all scored a run.

Decker got the win in the nightcap pitching four innings, allowing no hits with seven strikeouts. Diekman collected a save allowing two hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Parks and Bingaman both doubled. Diekman and Weinberg each had a triple. Samson and Decker each drove in two runs, while Cool and Feister each had one RBI.