PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ varsity baseball team celebrated Senior Recognition Night with a 9-3 win at home Wednesday over Mendon in a first-round St. Joseph County Tournament game.

“Tonight was Senior Recognition Night for our 10 seniors who have played here at Three Rivers. They have exhibited every game what it means to be a part of the Three Rivers baseball program,” said Wildcats’ head coach Kim Losik.

“They have come to work at every practice and they work as a team during every game. I truly have been blessed as a coach to have these 10 young men on my baseball team, (who have) allowed me the opportunity to watch them mature into not only good baseball players but more importantly as young men. We will miss their leadership next season.”

Before the game’s first pitch, Three Rivers honored its seniors Sam Hawkins, Ryan Levandoski, Austin Wright, Zack Ludwig, Austin Krawczak, Alex Minger, Justin Ochsenrider, J.T. Hack, Carson Charvat and Steven Tolfree.

On the field, Three Rivers, now 16-12 overall, grabbed a 3-0 lead after one inning.

Hawkins singled and scored on a throwing error to first following a sacrifice bunt by Krawczak. Minger’s double scored Krawczak. Minger scored on a wild pitch.

Mendon scored a single run in the second.

Three Rivers tallied three more runs in the third to extend its lead to 6-1.

Ochsenrider led off the inning with a double and scored on Carson Charvat’s single. Charvat later scored on a wild pitch. Hack scored on Hawkins’ single.

Mendon added a single run in the top of the fourth.

Please see Thursday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.