PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP

OTSEGO —Three Rivers’ varsity baseball team earned a 3-2 nine-inning win over host Otsego in the nightcap to earn a split of a Wolverine Conference doubleheader Tuesday.

Kim Losik’s Wildcats, now 15-12 overall and 9-9 in the final league standings, lost the opener 7-5.

Ryan Levandoski took the loss for the ‘Cats in game one, allowing 10 hits and two walks.

Justin Ochsenrider collected three hits, all singles, while Sam Hawkins, Alex Minger, Carson Charvat and Gavin Charvat all had one base hit.

Three Rivers scored four runs in the second. Zack Ludwig’s sacrifice fly scored Gavin Charvat. J.T. Hack and Sam Hawkins scored on an error. Ochsenrider’s single scored Jalen Heivilin.

‘Cats added a single run in third. Gavin Charvat scored on a wild pitch.

Otsego tallied two runs in the first and five during the second.

Carson Charvat recorded the win for the ‘Cats in game two in relief of starter Alex Minger.

Minger gave up four hits, four walks with three strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched. Carson Charvat didn’t give any hits, runs or walks in his 1 1/3 innings of work.

Carson Charvat, Hack, Minger and Hawkins all had two singles for Three Rivers. Ludwig added a double and single, while Heivilin, Ochsenrider and Austin Wright all added one base hit.

Three Rivers scored once in the first when Minger scored on Bryce Morlan’s fielder’s choice.

The ‘Cats added a single run in the sixth. Wright singled to score Carson Charvat.

Hawkins scored the winning run in the ninth on a throwing error.

Bison sweep Hornets

MENDON — New Buffalo swept a BCS League doubleheader against host Mendon 11-2 and 8-5.

Cole Decker took the loss in game one allowing 13 hits, three walks with seven strikeouts.

Gabe Parks had two hits for Mendon. Wyatt Diekman, Mikki Feister, Austin Rensi and Noah Slaughter all had one hit each.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.