PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team found out why Vicksburg was a Division 2 preseason-ranked team Thursday.

Vicksburg, a state semifinalist in 2016, swept host Three Rivers in a doubleheader 5-0 and 8-1.

In game one, Vicksburg scored three times in the sixth and twice in the seventh.

Brenden Lovell was the winning pitcher for Vicksburg striking out nine.

Three Rivers’ Alex Minger suffered the loss with five strikeouts, one walk and he gave up three earned runs.

