POWERLIFTING REGIONALS

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ powerlifting teams dominated Saturday’s regional competition at Edwardsburg.

Brock Yost’s Wildcat boys scored 101 points to earn the first-place trophy in the boys’ meet, while the Lady Wildcats finished second in the girls’ meet with 62.

In the boys’ meet, Three Rivers’ closest competitor was Lawton with 86 points.

Defending state champion Croswell-Lexington won the girls’ meet with 120 points.

Combining the boys and girls, Three Rivers took first place overall out of 23 competing schools.

Several boys and girls athletes from Three Rivers have advanced to state competition on March 10-11 at Croswell-Lexington High School.

Senior Evan Griffioen of Three Rivers won the 132-pound division squatting 315 pounds, bench pressing 155 with a deadlift of 335 for a total of 805.

Senior Deion Deans was regional champion at 145 pounds squatting 355, bench pressing 220 and a deadlift of 505 for a total of 1,080.

Classmate Andrew Johnson finished third with a total of 855, while Mason Spencer and Tallas Hanley also competed for the Cats.

Ashley Manansala captured first at 155 squatting 345, benching 205 with a deadlift of 475 and total of 1,025. Also competing were Derek Hufford and Austin Krawczak.

Tyson New was regional champ at 165 pounds. New squatted 405, benched 265 and deadlifted 525 for a total of 1,195.

Charles Ross also competed in the 165 division. Ross squatted 355, benched 215 and deadlifted 420 for a total of 990.

Also competing were Michael Dangovian and Gavin Charvat.

Winning the 181 division was Traven Van Oss from Three Rivers. Van Oss squatted 390, benched 255 and deadlifted 465 for a total of 1,120.

J.D. Conroy, Ryan Mills, Carson Charvat and Jalen Heivilin also competed.

Ryan Jackson of Three Rivers won the 194 class. Jackson squatted 415, benched 300 and deadlifted 505 for a total of 1,220.

Also competing where Tyler Carson and Chase Ludwig.

Mitch Morlan placed third for Three Rivers at 242. Morlan squatted 365, benched 265 and deadlifted 465 for a total of 1,095.

Alex Samson also competed.

Alexandria Deel of Three Rivers won the girls’ 97-pound division. Deel squatted 110, benched 80 and deadlifted 205 for a total of 395.

At 105, Courteney Munn of Three Rivers finished second. Munn squatted 125, benched 65 and deadlifted 200 for a total of 390.

Tiana Sternbergh of Three Rivers qualified at 123. Sternbergh squatted 155, benched 95 and deadlifted 205 for a total of 455.

Alyssa Speelman squatted 140, benched 80 and deadlifted 215 for a total of 440.

Katie Marsh was second at 132. Marsh squatted 210, benched 135 and deadlifted 260 for a total of 605.

Also competing was Chloe Arnold.

Competing at 145 were Halle Carpenter, Zoey Willson and Naomi Johnson, but they weren’t among the qualifiers.

At 165, Three Rivers’ Tana Burks-Rich finished second. She squatted 170, benched 110 and deadlifted 270 for a total of 550.

Izzy Taylor of Three Rivers took second at 181. Taylor squatted 225, benched 105 and deadlifted 300 for a total of 630.

Qualifying for state for Three Rivers are Griffioen, Deans, Johnson, Manansala, New, Ross, Van Oss, Jackson, Morlan, Deel, Munn, Sternbergh, Speelman, Marsh, Burks-Rich and Taylor.