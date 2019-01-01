Power-hitting Lady Cats relying on speed on base paths to win games

THREE RIVERS – The method for winning softball games might be slightly different this spring for Three Rivers, but the Lady Cats are proving they are still a ballclub that hits for power and wins with defense.

Three Rivers has picked right up where it left off from last season when the Lady Cats achieved a school record 37-4 mark, including a perfect 18-0 mark and the program’s first Wolverine Conference championship, and the second district title, first since 2005, in school history. The Lady Cats saw their season end with a 7-0 loss in the Division 2 regional semifinals loss at Stevensville-Lakeshore.

Three Rivers set many team and individual records last spring. The Lady Cats hit 53 home runs, which ranks No. 2 in state history behind Romeo with 59.

Kendra Kutz’s ballclub also ranks second in state history for single-season marks of doubles (112) and RBIs (392) while sitting seventh in runs scored (455) eighth place in hits (499) and 11th in team batting average with .431.

“Last year we just kind of molded well as a team, the girls found their groove and were versatile to wherever they were put on the field and adapted to that,” said Kutz, who enters her sixth season as Three Rivers’ varsity coach.