Potter’s House hands HCS first loss

HOWARDSVILLE — Wyoming Potter’s House Christian’s boys basketball team handed Howardsville Christian an 85-69 non-conference loss at home Thursday.

The two long-time rivals gave their fans their money’s worth.

Howardsville Christian took a slight 20-19 lead over its guests after the opening period, but Potter’s House rallied to take a 43-33 lead into halftime. Howardsville pulled to within six, 62-56 entering the fourth quarter. The visitors outscored its hosts 23-13 in the final stanza to pick up the win.

Dylan Jergens torched the nets for a game-high 40 points for Howardsville, now 12-1 overall. Jergens also had eight rebounds and five assists for the Eagles.

Jason Jergens scored 17 points for the Eagles, Logan Cornwell added six and Reece Herschbach five.

Herschbach also had 10 rebounds and David Cripps pulled down five.

“Potter’s House is a great basketball, team and they came ready to play. We struggled offensively and defensively tonight. Hopefully we can learn from this and get better,” said Howardsville Christian head coach Tim Jergens.

Nyuan Nhial scored 36 points for Potter’s House Christian, now 11-1, while Caje Medema added 20 and Benjamin Clark added 15.