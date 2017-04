Mendon freshman Hannah Duchene hugs teammate Cierra Nightingale after the Lady Hornets’ 6-5 win over Comstock in the first game of a non-divisional BCS League doubleheader at home Tuesday. The Lady Hornets won the game on the international tiebreaker rule in the bottom of the eighth inning. Nightingale’s single to left-centerfield scored Juliana Hagenbuch with the winning run. Mendon won the second game 10-6.