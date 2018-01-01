Positive attitude key for successful year for Constantine softball

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s softball team has all the ingredients to make this a season to remember.

But as Marge Caid, who enters her 22nd year as head coach, knows none of that matters if her Lady Falcons don’t show up with a positive attitude and ready to play each day.

Constantine is coming off one of its most successful seasons in school history. The Lady Falcons finished last season 30-5 overall, including a 10-2 mark for second place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Valley Division.

The Lady Falcons also earned Division 3 Academic All-State honors.

While Constantine has its usual goals of playing its best at all times and winning a conference championship, the Lady Falcons have some unfinished business as far as the postseason is concerned.

Constantine has been knocked out the past two seasons in the district semifinals. Last year the Lady Falcons bowed out to Schoolcraft 4-2 and fell to Bridgman 9-1 the previous year.

Constantine is stockpiled with talent, including several three and four-year varsity players amongst the nine returning lettermen.

Senior Mercedes Cole returns four her fourth season on the varsity as Constantine’s No. 1 pitcher.

“I couldn’t ask for a more solid player on our team than Mercedes,” Caid said.

Cole has signed to play college ball at Lansing Community College.

