Plainwell races past TR in crossover matchup

PLAINWELL — Thursday’s 76-57 loss in the Wolverine Conference crossover game at Plainwell wasn’t how Three Rivers boys’ basketball coach or his Wildcats envisioned ending the regular season.

“Plainwell got eight offensive rebounds in the first quarter on us which turned into 10 points. We would miss a few shots and then we went on a big run to finish the first half and we’ were only down three at halftime. It seemed like we could never get that one play the whole game that would give us the momentum we needed,” said Three Rivers coach Brian Burg.

“At halftime we talked about getting into better position to rebound better and eliminating our turnovers. It just seemed like we didn’t have the energy tonight that we should have. After the game though our kids talked about wanting to be ready for our district game next week a home with Dowagiac.”



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.

