THREE RIVERS — Turnovers continue to be the demise of the Three Rivers Wildcats football team.

Plainwell capitalized on Three Rivers’ miscues and ran out of Armstrong Field with a convincing 42-20 win over the hometown Wildcats on Senior and Parent’s Night Friday.

“Mistakes and turnovers, along with key penalties. Those things have hurt us all season. We just weren’t very physical tonight,” said Three Rivers head coach J.J. Wagner.

“Plainwell’s big plays hurt us. We didn’t tackle or wrap up their ballcarriers very well.”

Three Rivers, now 2-6, scored first on a six-yard quarterback sneak by senior quarterback Devon Gidley on fourth down. Brayden Selent booted the PAT for a 7-0 Wildcats’ lead with 4:54 left in the opening stanza.

Three Rivers tried an onside kick and recovered it but the ‘Cats excitement was short-lived two plays later when Plainwell’s Andrew Dunham intercepted a Gidley pass at the ‘Cats 42.

Aiden Brown burst over from one yard out and Jackson Vliestra added the PAT to help Plainwell, now 4-4, knot the score up at 7-7 with 4:05 remaining in the period.

Gideon Likes intercepted another Three Rivers pass on the Wildcats’ next series.

Brown reached the end zone from one yard out Likens dashed 24 yards to paydirt for Plainwell’s two second-quarter scores. Vliestra was successful on both PATs putting Plainwell on top 21-7 at halftime.

Schrader made a leaping catch over a Plainwell defender before racing 49 yards for a Three Rivers TD with 5:37 left in the third quarter. Selent’s PAT lessened the ‘Cats deficit to 21-14.

Devon Agustelli sprinted 55 yards for a score on Plainwell’s first play in its next series. Vliestra’s PAT increased the Trojans’ lead to 28-14 with 3:35 left in the period.

Three Rivers answered with Gidley sneaking over from one yard out with 1:56 left in the quarter. Selent’s PAT was blocked, leaving the ‘Cats down 28-20.

Plainwell quickly answered with Likens racing 54 yards for a score with 1:07 left in the period. Vliestra booted the PAT, stretching the Trojans’ lead to 35-20.

Plainwell put an exclamation point on the win after Likes broke free and zipped 93 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown with 8:34 left in the game. Nicolai Emde added the PAT for the Trojans.

Plainwell outgained Three Rivers 476-361 in total yards. All the Trojans’ yardage came on the ground.

Gidley completed 6-of-17 passes for 201 yards and one TD.

Ellifritz ran 12 times for 79 yards for Three Rivers. Gidley carried 17 times for 40 yards. Jeremy Andrews added 10 rushes for 39.

Ellifritz caught three passes for 106 yards. Scrader pulled in three catches for 61 yards and Andrew had one grab for 38 yards.

Schrader piled up 11 tackles on defense. Gidley added 8.5 stops and Bayne Wilson racked up 6.5 and Ben Wilcox had five tackles.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.