Pittsford dismantles Colon with size, speed

COLON — Visiting Pittsford had too much size and speed for Colon’s football team to handle at Judd Field Saturday night.

Pittsford ran through Colon 46-12 in handing Robbie Hattan’s Magi, now 1-4, their fourth straight loss.

Pittsford got on the scoreboard first with 5:34 left in the first half on Justice Geletz’s two-yard run. Luke McGraw booted the first of his four PATs on the night to put the Wildcats up 7-0.

Jake Burger’s 12-yard run with 1:57 left in the half helped make it 14-0 in Pittsford’s favor.

Colon scored with 1:19 left in the half on Andy Stoll’s 40-yard fumble recovery and return. Hunter Boals’ two-point conversion run failed.

McGraw hauled in a 53-yard pass from Burger with 0:52 left to send the Wildcats into halftime with a 20-6 lead.

Pittsford delivered the knockout punch in the third outscoring Colon 13-0 to build a 33-6 lead.

Burger fired a seven-yard scoring strike to Austin Bellows and Erik Rodriguez added a one-yard TD run.

Pittsford added two more scores in the fourth. Tanner Mravec returned an interception 20 yards for a TD and Rodriguez sprinted 18 yards for another score.

Stoll hauled in a 35-yard TD pass from Phillip Alva with 0:10 left in the game. James Thompson’s conversion run failed.

The Wildcats had 16 first downs to just eight for the Magi.

Pittsford held a 192-74 edge in the rushing department and owned the battle of total yardage 360-156.

Thompson was Colon’s top rusher with nine carries for 40 yards.

The Magi used two quarterbacks. Chris Frye completed 3-of-13 passes with two interceptions and 47 yards. Alva completed 1-of-2 throws for 35 yards and one TD. Stoll caught two passes worth 50 yards and Brandon Crawford hauled in one for 30.

Geletz rushed 14 times for 80 yards for Pittsford.

Burger completed 8-of-11 passes for 168 yards and two TDs. McGraw caught three passes for 99 yards. Mravec had two catches for 44 yards.

Boals led Colon defensively with five tackles. John Ruby, Greyson Riethmiller and Josh Allerding all added four tackles.

Crawford and Stoll both had a fumble recovery for the Magi.

Mendon 42, White Pigeon 7

MENDON — Mendon’s football team overcame a slow start to post a convincing 42-7 win at home over White Pigeon Friday.

Bobby Kretschman’s Hornets, now 5-0, found themselves in a battle after the first half leading the Chiefs by just one touchdown, 14-7.

Mendon, however, capitalized on a pair of White Pigeon turnovers.

The Hornets’ Wyatt Cool scored on a nine-yard run and Corbin Weinberg added a five-yard burst for a 14-0 lead after one period.

Leo Barbosa booted both PATs for Mendon and finished the night a perfect 6-for-6 on his attempts.

White Pigeon cut the deficit to 14-7 before halftime after Sebastian Castro scored on a one-yard run with 10:40 left in the second quarter. Abraham Garcia booted the PAT.

Mendon dominated in the second half, scoring 28 points.

The Hornets scored twice in the third quarter on runs of six and two yards by Cool.

Mendon added its last two scores in the fourth quarter. Austin Rensi scored on a one-yard run and Lincoln Crotser added a nine-yard jaunt.

Mendon totaled 19 first downs and held White Pigeon to six.

The Hornets dominated on the ground piling up 339 yards rushing and held the Chiefs to 66 yards on 30 attempts.

Weinberg ran the ball nine times for 111 yards for Mendon. Cool added 14 attempts for 91 yards and A.J. Voorde added five carries for 75.

Mendon outgained White Pigeon in total offense 358-96.

Hunter Lovell completed 1-of-4 passes for 19 yards for Mendon.

Mendon’s defense was outstanding.

Senior Mikki Feister had 10 tackles, including three for loss of yardage and he recovered a fumble for Mendon.

Rensi and Cool added seven tackles each. Emmett Bingaman and Noah Slaughter had six stops each, while Arjun Vorster, Weinberg and Zach Duchene piled up five each. Sam Cleveland added four tackles.

Bingaman also recovered a fumble. Weinber and Cool both intercepted one pass.

Kyle Black completed 3-of-7 passes for 30 yards and one interception for White Pigeon.

White Pigeon had three fumbles and lost all three.

“Miscues and key injuries were a problem for us tonight. We had two turnovers in our first three possessions in our territory,” said White Pigeon coach Joe Morsaw.

“We had key players go down in the third quarter and we could no longer compete with Mendon. Our players fought hard until the final whistle. We will get our rest and get ready for this week.”



