Pin placement makes for a difficult day at Division 4 state golf finals

EAST LANSING — Pin placement proved to be a hot topic of discussion in Friday’s Division 4 state high school boys’ golf finals.

Even the best players in the field had moments of difficulty in the 18-hole opening round on the Forest Akers East Course on the campus of Michigan State University.

Saturday’s second round begins at 8:50 a.m.

White Pigeon senior Jordan Olsen was one of the elite linksters that ran into trouble on the Par 72 layout.

“Today just wasn’t a very good round for me. I was short on my chip shots and had a handful of greens where I had three putts,” Jordan Olsen said.

“My goal for Saturday is to clean up my game and make sure I don’t make those same mistakes. I need to shoot better so I don’t miss the green and be short on my chip shots and putting.”

Despite his troubles, Olsen finished with a respectable score of 79 and helped White Pigeon to a 10th place score of 347.

Defending state champion Clarkston Everest Collegiate and Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian are tied for first place with a 319. Kalamazoo Christian is third at 325 followed by Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (328) and Lansing Christian (329) is fifth.

“Forest Akers East is regarded as one of the easier courses they use in the state meet rotation. The pin placements made things a little more difficult. It was challenging, but I thought our kids played pretty well today,” said White Pigeon coach Mark Olsen. “I told the kids that I saw some pretty good golf out there today. We just need to improve our putting a bit. This is the first time at state for most of these kids except Jordan.”

White Pigeon’s coach commented on the play of Jordan, his No. 1 golfer and the final of four Olsen brothers who have played for the Chiefs.

