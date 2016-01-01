Phillips named Coach of the Year

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School girls’ track and field coach James Phillips was recently named Regional Girls’ Coach of the Year by the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association (MITCA) for region 11.

Phillips, a former athlete and native of Mendon, just completed his third season as the Wildcats girls’ head coach. During his tenure the Lady Wildcats have enjoyed immense success.

Phillips has compiled a dual-meet record of 17-5 in his three seasons at the helm.

During that span two school records have fallen. Lexi Mayer set a new school record in the 400-meter dash (2016) and Campbell Haradine established a new school record in pole vault (2017).

This season the 1600-meter relay team of Arionne Fowlkes, Shelby Krawczak, Stephanie McLochlin and Hadley Miller qualified for the Division 2 state meet. Fowlkes also qualified in the 100-meter dash where she earned all-state honors with her seventh-place finish.

Junior Izzy Taylor was a state qualifier this season in the discus and shot put.

Fowlkes, Miller, Krawczak and Taylor all earned Academic All-State.

During the 2016 season, Three Rivers qualified athletes in the 1600 relay, 400, 100 and shot put.

Taylor finished eighth in the shot put and earned all-state and Academic All-State honors.

During the 2015 season, Phillips’ team qualified its 400 relay, 800 relay and 1600 relay for state.

Phillips’ team in 2016 also earned team titles at the Edwardsburg Invitational and Comstock Invitational.

