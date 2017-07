A shooting camp was held at the Glen Oaks Community College gymnasium on Tuesday, July 11. Pictured left, is Morgan Balcom, GOCC women’s basketball coach, giving eight-year-old Mia Schwenk some pointers during a three-on-three practice game. Middle, Nine-year-old Garrett Smith squares up before making a shot during a practice game on Tuesday. Right, Ten-year-old Natalie Belson attempts to get around eight-year-old defender Mia Schwenk during GOCC’s shooting camp on Tuesday.