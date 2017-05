THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers varsity girls’ soccer team dropped a 9-1 decision at home Wednesday to Paw Paw.

Junior Izzy Taylor scored the lone goal for Three Rivers at 25 minutes in the first half, with Kelsey Barrett racking up the assist.

“We came out flat and they outplayed us tonight. We need to just put this behind us and move forward,” said Three Rivers coach Pete Bachinski.