Patmelniaks, Shafer, Geigley ready to tee off in state golf finals

High school boys’ golf will be in the spotlight at four different locations when the Michigan High School Athletic Association stages its state championships Friday and Saturday.

Three area players will be chasing an individual state title in Division 3 and Division 4

Constantine senior Brendon Patmelniaks qualified for the Division 3 finals at Katke Golf Course on the Ferris State University campus in Big Rapids, while juniors Blaine Shafer from White Pigeon and Carter Geigley will compete in Division 4 at The Meadows Golf Course on the Grand Valley State University campus in Allendale.