Parks resigns as Howardsville coach

HOWARDSVILLE — After two stints as Howardsville Christian School’s varsity boys’ basketball coach, his last running a total of 14 seasons, Dave Parks has decided to step down.

Parks, who guided Howardsville Christian to a pair of districts titles (2012 and 2016) and one regional finals appearance (2012), resigned his position earlier this week.

“I have been really blessed to be a part of the program here at Howardsville Christian. We enjoy winning, but I’m most proud of the philosophy, faith values and principles we have taught all the kids over the years. Serving in this position couldn’t have suited me any better,” Parks said.

Parks, manager of information systems and technology at Three Rivers Health, cited spending more time with family as a major basis for his decision.

Parks, whose three sons all played for him at Howardsville, is looking forward to being able to see his youngest son Nathan play more basketball for Bethel College in Mishawaka, Ind. where he’ll be a sophomore next year.

Parks got his start in coaching at Factoryville Christian School where he coached for seasons. He served a two-year stint after that as Howardsville’s varsity boys’ basketball coach, along with stints at the junior varsity and junior high levels before taking some time off then returning again as the Eagles’ varsity mentor.

“We’ve had a lot of good players and even better kids come through here. I’ve been real fortunate to have had some great assistant coaches, especially Ron Buckhold who was my first assistant. It’s time to step down now and do some other things. I’m excited to see what someone else can do with the program,” Parks said.

“I will continue to come to the games and root for the kids who I have soft spot for.”

Howardsville Christian has several outstanding players who played under Parks, including his sons Justin, Jared and Nathan.

Nathan Parks (2016) and the school’s all-time leading scorer was one of two players Dave Parks coached that were selected to the Class D first-team all-state team. Dylan Jergens, currently a sophomore at Howardsville, was the other.

Justin Jergens and Randy Moore were two other Howardsville standouts that received honorable mention all-state honors under Parks.

