Outlaw keys Lady Falcons win

DECATUR — The Constantine volleyball pulled out a thrilling five-set win at home Thursday over Decatur 13-25, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-8.

Hannah Outlaw had eight kills and seven blocks for Constantine. Madi Tulley added 11 kills, four aces and 20 digs. Leah Dumm produced seven kills and 22 digs. Alyssa Parmer finished with nine kills and 12 digs and Kaylee Stears piled up seven digs.

“We struggled passing the first two games, but we came together and finished strong. Hannah Outlaw brought intensity and fire the last three games and lifted us up to push for the win,” said Constantine coach Jennifer Herschbach.