Otsego runners hand Three Rivers pair of league defeats

OTSEGO — The Three Rivers boys and girls cross country teams both ended up on the losing side in Wolverine Conference meets Tuesday in Otsego.

Three Rivers dropped the boys’ meet 15-50, while the Lady Cats fell to the Bulldogs 15-46.

The individual winner in the girls’ meet was Claudia Stachura with a time of 20:53.

“We competed against a very good Otsego team this evening. We had some personal records in our finishing times in the heat and the good competition allowed us to run fast. I emphasized that we have a close pack of runners right now, since the scoring girls were finishing within 1:15 of each other. We were close to that today but Otsego has a pack of about 1:10. They placed quite a few of their runners above our first runner,” said Three Rivers girls head coach Josh Bell.

“We wanted to give them some competition and try to break up their pack. Autumn and Natalie did that by finishing in sixth and seventh place.”

Major finished sixth with a time of 22:10. Kelley was next for the Lady Cats in seventh in a time of 22:39 followed by Lauren Wills (13th, 23:43), Jaquelin Castro (14th, 23:55) and Emma Stasiuk (15th, 23:59) to cap off the scoring.

Other finishers for the Lady Cats included Karlie Burks (16th, 24:35), Mikayla Copley (20th, 26:46), Ava Glass (21st, 27:54), Chloe Hewitt (22nd, 28:06), Annalise Harnevious (24th, 29:26), Cheyenne Bixler (25th, 29:41) and Sophie Truckey (26th, 39:34).

In the boys’ meet, Otsego earned the top 10 places in the race. Individual winner was the Bulldogs Hunter Zartman in 16:22.

Brody Fletcher was the first Three Rivers runner across the finish line with a time of 18:33 for 11th place.

Other scorers for the Wildcats were Tyler Norton (12th, 19:14), Seth Luegge (14th, 19:25) and Zac Gowen (18th, 20:00), Javier Kelley-Martinez (19th, 20:14) and Kaid Hasse (20th, 20:22).

Other Wildcat finishers include Jaciel Castro (23rd, 20:26), Alexander Benthin (26th, 21:07), Johnathan Pant (29th, 22:13), Ethan Warren (31st, 25:28) and Elian Castro (32nd, 25:44),

“The team as a whole struggled tonight. Going in with the understanding that Otsego is one of the top teams in the state and that we would have difficulties scoring, we set goals to run PRs and compete where we could. Through two miles most of the team was on PR pace but we fell off in the last mile,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Alex Schmidtendorff.

“I’m proud that they gave themselves the opportunity to run fast and we’ll use this as motivation for making improvements moving forward.”