Otsego rolls over Three Rivers

OTSEGO — To compete with one of the best boys basketball teams in the state, you must be able to put the ball in the basket.

Otsego, ranked No. 6 in this week’s Division 2 Michigan Associated Press state poll, used its balance and depth to roll easily past visiting Three Rivers 71-38 in a non-divisional Wolverine Conference game.

The game boiled down to Three Rivers’ inability to score in the opening eight minutes against Otsego, now 14-0 overall.

Otsego soared out to a 16-0 advantage to open the contest.

Three Rivers finally converted its first points of the night on a layup by junior point guard Parker Ellifritz with three minutes left in the period.