Otsego next team on Lady Cats’ radar

THREE RIVERS — No fuel needed.

Three Rivers won’t need to board a bus to get to regionals.

The Lady Cats’ reward for their impressive run to their first district championship since 2014 is homecourt advantage for this week’s Class B regional girls’ competition.

The action tips off today with a doubleheader at Three Rivers.

Stevensville-Lakeshore (18-5) battles defending state champion Marshall (20-2) at 5:30 p.m. Three Rivers (10-13) takes on Otsego (19-3) in the second game at 7 p.m. The finals are at 7 p.m. Thursday.

WRCI-FM (97.1) radio station in Three Rivers will broadcast the Lady Cats’ game live. Air time is approximately 6:50 p.m.

“We’re playing our best basketball right now. Our girls are buying into what we’re trying to do on both ends of the floor,” Three Rivers Jason Bingaman said.

“This is what we wanted to do at the beginning of the season, to be able to play in our own regional. We missed that opportunity back in 2010.”

Bingaman has rallied his team around its three E’s — effort, emotion and energy — the past couple weeks.

After a heartbreaking 47-45 loss to end the regular season in the crossover game at Allegan, Three Rivers strung together three wins last week to capture the championship trophy in the Edwardsburg District.

Three Rivers defeated Paw Paw (51-30) last Monday, Vicksburg (46-30) in the district semifinals and Edwardsburg (41-32) in the championship.

Defense has been at the forefront of the Lady Cats’ postseason run, along with great offensive production from freshman forward Hadley Miller, junior guard Arionne Fowlkes and senior guard Rhyeli Krause.

Three Rivers has also gotten great contributions in the rebounding department from Miller and junior postplayer Izzy Taylor, along with its role players in senior postplayer Libby Judsen, junior guard Tessa Hawkins and sophomore postplayer Diamond Carter.

“What has been so great is that we’ve had so many people step up. We’ve asked them to just do whatever they can to help the team whether they are a scorer, a rebounder, going after a loose ball or steal,” Bingaman said.

“Friday night was the best environment that we’ve played in all season. It was a big crowd and we had a lot of support from the community and student body.”

Miller averages 10.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.7 assists.

Krause is averaging 9.3 points, including 43-of-154 on three-point attempts for 27.9 percent.

Against Edwardsburg, Miller pulled down a whopping 17 rebounds, including 13 during the second half.

