Otsego holds off Three Rivers freshmen football team, 32-30

OTSEGO — The Three Rivers freshman football team dropped a 32-30 Wolverine Conference game at Otsego Thursday.

Three Rivers trailed Otsego 24-8 at halftime and 32-22 after three periods.

Quarterback Aiden Gidley threw touchdown passes of 63 and 19 yards to Jeremy Andrews, and a 19-yard TD pass to Bryce Tucker for Three Rivers’ first three scores of the night.

Jeremy Andrews scored the final Wildcat TD on a four-yard run.

Isaiah Moore caught a pair of two-point conversion passes from Gidley, who completed 12-of-18 passes for 194 yards and three TDs, and also ran in a conversion.

Andrews rushed 13 times for 145 yards and one TD and also led in receiving with three catches for 101 yards and two TDs.

Sam Myers, Landon McKenzie and Andrews had six tackles each. Tucker and Jemason Steward added five tackles each. David Turner, Aidan Judsen, Riley Mark, Ethan Crooks and Dominick Homan all added four apiece.