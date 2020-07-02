Otsego holds off pesky Three Rivers with late run

THREE RIVERS — Many people didn’t give the Three Rivers boys’ basketball team any chance against Division 2 No. 9-ranked and defending Wolverine Conference champion Otsego Thursday night.

But with 4:16 remaining in the fourth quarter, Brian Burg’s Wildcats trailed the Bulldogs and first-team all-stater Charlie Woodhams by just four points, 65-61.

Unfortunately for Three Rivers, Woodhams and the Bulldogs would finish the game strong with a 15-2 run and left the Purple Palace with an eventual 80-63 victory.

The loss, Three Rivers’ seventh straight, drops Brian Burg’s Wildcats to 4-9 overall. Three Rivers is still winless in and sits 0-5 in the South Division for last place.

“We did a nice job coming out in the opening quarter and winning it. We had lots of energy and played well together as a team. We held our own during the second quarter, but Otsego finished the half with an 8-0 run,” Burg said.

“At halftime I talked to our kids about how we need that energy and fun like we had in that first quarter. We came out and won the third quarter. We kept fighting back and closed to within four points in the fourth quarter. But Otsego limited us to one shot and took advantage of our missed shots to close out the game.”

Otsego, meanwhile, improves to 13-1 overall. Matt Dennis’ Bulldogs currently lead the North Division with a 6-0 mark.

The Wildcats trailed the Bulldogs by 11, 58-47 at the end of the third quarter.

Otsego’s Jakson Dentler pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 14, 61-47 after he drained a triple to open the final period. The visitors still held a 10-point cushion after Ashton Atwater’s bucket.

But Three Rivers got back-to-back threes from senior guard Parker Ellifritz and freshman forward Andrew Brown to cut its deficit to four, 65-61.

But Otsego signaled for a timeout and upon returning to the floor, the Bulldogs did a great job of limiting Three Rivers’ to one shot and cashed in on the ‘Cats missed opportunities to close out the game.

Three Rivers came out with a lot of spark and took an early 7-4 lead on a triple by Ellifritz. Jaxsen Callaway’s basket inside and Peyton Vanderhoff ‘s two charity tosses knotted the score at 7-7.

Three Rivers would go on a 7-0 run to grab a 14-7 advantage. Woodhams’s mid-range jumper later in the period, closed the Bulldogs’ deficit to three, 16-13. But another Ellifritz triple and deuce underneath from fellow senior Ben Wilcox put the ‘Cats up 21-19 at the end of the first quarter.

Callaway’s triple to open the second quarter gave Otsego a 22-21 lead. Later in the period, Three Rivers got a bucket inside from Oakley Withers and back-to-back hoops from Brown to whittle the ‘Cats deficit to three, 33-30.

But Otsego quickly finished off the half with a 12-2 run that put the Bulldogs up, 45-32 at halftime.

Withers, Brown and Ellifritz all buried critical shots for Three Rivers during the third quarter to keep the ‘Cats within striking distance. During that time, junior postplayer Isaiah Moore found himself confined to the bench for much of the period and the first couple minutes of the fourth quarter because of foul trouble.

Three Rivers got 25 points and ffour rebounds from Ellifritz. Brown tallied 20 points and five boards. Withers had 11 points and five rebounds. Aidan Judsen tossed in three points, four assists and three rebounds. Wilcox and Moore had two points each.

Moore led Three Rivers in rebounding with 14.

Three Rivers, which had 20 turnovers, shot 23-of-57 (40 percent) from the field, including just 7-of-22 (32 percent) from behind the three-point arc, and made 10-of-15 free-throw attempts (67 percent).

Otsego outrebounded Three Rivers 38-33.

Woodhams netted a game-high 25 points for Otsego while Callaway added 17 and Atwater 16.

“Three Rivers came out in the second half in a zone and it slowed us down. We started missing shots too. Most teams walk the ball up the floor against us, but Three Rivers’ kids got the rebound and pushed it up the floor. But late in the game we got a few turnovers and some buckets to fall. Things just clicked at the end for us,” Dennis said.

Otsego shot 29-of-63 from the field (46 percent) and 18-of-24 (75 percent) at the foul stripe.