Otsego hands TR runners pair of losses

OTSEGO — The Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both lost Wolverine Conference dual meets at Otsego Tuesday.

Otsego won the boys’ meet over Three Rivers 18-39 and the Lady Bulldogs were victorious over the Lady Cats 15-49.

Logan Borst led the Three Rivers boys with a fifth-place time of 19:28. Cole Appoloni was sixth in 20:08 followed by Colby Hasse (7th, 20:22), Richard Scare (10th, 21:20) and Donald Munro (11th, 21:34).

“We continue to improve. Logan ran a season’s best time. The other guys were hoping for better times but are optimistic about where their training is and what they are capable of in the meets to come,” said Three Rivers boys’ coach Ales Schmidtendorff.

Cariss Kelley led Three Rivers girls with a seventh-place time of 21:43.

Natalie Kelley, a freshman, was next for the Lady Cats in ninth place with a time of 22:34. Rounding out the Lady Cats’ scoring were Kaitlin Ritchie (10th, 22:41), Samantha Mohney (14th, 23:48) and Katie Burks (15th, 24:09).

Also competing for the Lady Cats were Madison Bowers (16th, 24:27), Grace Bowers (20th, 24:53), Stephanie McLochlin (21st, 25:46), Kiara Kamptner (22nd, 26:31), Alexandria Deel (23rd, 26:43), Kerrigan Borst (26th, 28:28), Chloe Hewitt (28th, 29:36), Lauren Berneking (29th, 29:59), Erin Brady (30th, 30:05), Nicole Ambs (31st, 31:29), Jessica Barnes (32nd, 31:51) and Lily Solis (33rd, 33:04).