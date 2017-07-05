Otsego hands TR netters league loss

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team dropped a 6-2 Wolverine Conference match at home Wednesday to Otsego.

Three Rivers recorded its lone two victories at the top two singles flights.

At No. 1 singles, Erin Taylor of Three Rivers defeated Shay Reisch 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 2 singles, Sidnee Arney from Three Rivers topped Kaitlyn Morse 6-0, 6-3.

At No. 3 singles, Abby Springer of Three Rivers lost to Lauren Layman 4-6, 1-6.

At No. 4 singles, Katherine Miller of Three Rivers bowed to Michaela Ransler.

Three Rivers’ No. 1 doubles tandem of Mary Miller and Brianna Kupiec fell to Abby Pula and Anna Watson 3-6, 1-6.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.