Ollie The Optimist takes sole possession of first entering Week 9

THREE RIVERS — Three of our five prep football prognosticators tied for the top spot with their predictions last week.

Ollie The Optimist, Willie B. Wrong and Mae B. Wright all finished in first with identical 9-2 records. Ken I. Callum was next at 8-3 followed by Slim Pickens at 6-5.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Ollie moves into sole possession of first place at 82-8 with Ken I. Callum and Willie B. Wrong a close second at 81-9, Mae B. Wright is 80-10 and Slim Pickens sports a mark of 70-20.

Plenty of interesting contests are on tap tonight as area teams conclude the regular season, including six who will try to build momentum for the start of the state playoffs one week from now. Here we go with our panel’s predictions for tonight’s games.

Ollie The Optimist

1. Three Rivers 37, Allegan 6

2. Edwardsburg 40, Paw Paw 17

3. Plainwell 34, Sturgis 16

4. Dowagiac 58, South Haven 8

5. Otsego 29, Vicksburg 24

6. Constantine 47, Delton-Kellogg 21

7. Schoolcraft 55, Kalamazoo United 14

8. Centreville 30, Mendon 20

9. White Pigeon 30, Hartford 12

10. Cassopolis 48, Marcellus 7

11. Colon 50, St. Joe Lake Michigan Catholic 8

Mae B. Wright

1. Three Rivers 34, Allegan 24

2. Edwardsburg 40, Paw Paw 14

3. Plainwell 42, Sturgis 20

4. Dowagiac 51, South Haven 13

5. Vicksburg 24, Otsego 20

6. Constantine 42, Delton-Kellogg 21

7. Schoolcraft 54, Kalamazoo United 8

8. Centreville 15, Mendon 14

9. White Pigeon 28, Hartford 7

10. Cassopolis 48, Marcellus 7

11. Colon 41, St. Joe Lake Michigan Catholic 6

Willie B. Wrong

1. Three Rivers 28, Allegan 26

2. Edwardsburg 30, Paw Paw 17

3. Plainwell 49, Sturgis 6

4. Dowagiac 55, South Haven 0

5. Vicksburg 27, Otsego 26

6. Constantine 54, Delton-Kellogg 6

7. Schoolcraft 48, Kalamazoo United 7

8. Centreville 14, Mendon 12

9. White Pigeon 34, Hartford 16

10. Cassopolis 40, Marcellus 0

11. Colon 46, St. Joseph Michigan Catholic 13

Ken I. Callum

1. Three Rivers 28, Allegan 27

2. Edwardsburg 52, Paw Paw 13

3. Plainwell 35, Sturgis 10

4. Dowagiac 45, South Haven 0

5. Vicksburg 35, Otsego 28

6. Constantine 45, Delton-Kellogg 21

7. Schoolcraft 38, Kalamazoo United 20

8. Centreville 21, Mendon 20

9. White Pigeon 28, Hartford 12

10. Cassopolis 45, Marcellus 6

11. Colon 48, St. Joe Lake Michigan Catholic 28

Slim Pickens

1. Allegan 24, Three Rivers 21

2. Edwardsburg 42, Paw Paw 21

3. Plainwell 21, Sturgis 7

4. Dowagiac 24, South Haven 10

5. Vicksburg 28, Otsego 17

6. Constantine 31, Delton-Kellogg 18

7. Schoolcraft 27, Kalamazoo United 24

8. Centreville 17, Mendon 14

9. White Pigeon 21, Hartford 14

10. Marcellus 14, Cassopolis 13

11. Colon 54, St. Joe Lake Michigan Catholic 0