Ollie, Mae, Willie and Slim all go 2-1 with their district finals picks

THREE RIVERS — The competition gets more difficult the further you advance in the Michigan High School Athletic Association high school football playoffs.

Our local prep prognosticators are finding out how tough the going is just as well.

Not one of our five panelists was perfect on their prep district finals picks last week.

Ollie The Optimist, Willie B. Wrong, Mae B. Wright and Slim Pickens all went 2-1 and Ken I. Callum finished 1-2.

Ken, however, was the only one to predict Hillsdale to beat Constantine.

In the overall standings, Ollie The Optimist remains in first at 98-12 followed by Willie B. Wrong (96-14), Mae B. Wright (95-15), Ken I. Callum (93-17) and Slim Pickens (82-28).

See how our panelists feel about the outcome of this week’s game as the playoffs move to regional championship contests.

Ollie The Optimist

1. Jackson Lumen Christi 34, Schoolcraft 16

2. Colon 21, Morrice 18

Willie B. Wrong

1. Jackson Lumen Christi 39, Schoolcraft 19

2. Colon 34, Morrice 28

Mae B. Wright

1. Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Schoolcraft 28

2. Colon 48, Morrice 30

Ken I. Callum

1. Schoolcraft 35, Jackson Lumen Christi 0

2. Colon 45, Morrice 0

Slim Pickens

1. Schoolcraft 31, Jackson Lumen Christi 28

2. Colon 48, Morrice 45