Nothing seems to rattle these Lady Cats
Three Rivers faces No. 1-ranked Lakeshore in regional semifinals
By:
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor
STEVENSVILLE — Nothing seems to rattle the Three Rivers softball team.
Not even the thought of facing the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Saturday’s Division 2 regional.
No. 5-ranked Three Rivers (37-3) faces host and No. 1 Stevensville-Lakeshore (29-11) in a 10 a.m. semifinal. South Haven (26-7) meets Olivet (22-11) in the other game at noon. The winners meet in the finals at 2 p.m. and the winner advances to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. state quarterfinals game at Hope College.
