Nothing seems to rattle these Lady Cats

Three Rivers faces No. 1-ranked Lakeshore in regional semifinals
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

STEVENSVILLE — Nothing seems to rattle the Three Rivers softball team.
Not even the thought of facing the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Saturday’s Division 2 regional.
No. 5-ranked Three Rivers (37-3) faces host and No. 1 Stevensville-Lakeshore (29-11) in a 10 a.m. semifinal. South Haven (26-7) meets Olivet (22-11) in the other game at noon. The winners meet in the finals at 2 p.m. and the winner advances to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. state quarterfinals game at Hope College.
 

Please see Friday's  print or e-edition for full article.

