Nothing fancy but Lady Cats get it done

Three Rivers outhustles Vicksburg for 10th victory
By: 
SCOTT HASSINGER, SPORTS EDITOR

VICKSBURG — Vicksburg’s girls basketball team came into Tuesday’s Wolverine Conference South Division battle against Three Rivers hoping to derail its rival.
Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats had other ideas.
Behind a strong second half, which saw Three Rivers outscore Vicksburg 26-11, the Lady Cats rolled to a 46-23 win.
Three Rivers, now 4-1 in the division and 10-2 overall, can earn a share of first place with a win over Edwardsburg at home Friday night.
Tessa Hawkins’ short jumper put Vicksburg took its only lead of the night, 4-2, after scoring the next two buckets off Nicola Hosner’s shot inside and mid-range jumper from teammate Kelsey Diekman.
 

