Northern fends off TR boys

PORTAGE — Portage Northern handed the Three Rivers varsity boys’ basketball team its first loss, 64-57, at the Igloo Thursday night.

Three Rivers, now 2-1 overall, took a 12-9 lead into the second quarter. Northern outscored Three Rivers by three in the second period to force a 27-27 deadlock at halftime. The Huskies opened up a 47-42 lead over the Wildcats at the end of the third quarter. Northern outscored Three Rivers 17-15 in the final eight minutes.

“We started out great which was one of the keys to winning this game,” Burg said.

Carson Charvat electrified the Three Rivers crowd with a two-handed breakaway dunk in the first quarter.

“We missed some opportunities to finish the first quarter which allowed them to cut into our early lead,” Burg said. “They made an adjustment to their defense by going to a half court man-to-man defense that pressured us to not run our offensive sets.”

Three Rivers closed the first half with a 6-0 run to force the halftime tie.

“In the second half we would make a run, but could never get the lead back. We had a chance to win the game, but couldn’t get the ball to bounce the right way. I’m real proud of how we played and never gave up,” Burg said.

Three Rivers finished the game shooting 24-of-47 from the floor (51 percent) and 6-of-12 (50 percent) at the foul stripe.

Carson Charvat had 13 points, three assists and eight rebounds for Three Rivers. Tirrell Hausmanis added 13 points, three assists and seven rebounds for the Cats. Eric Johnson added 10 points and four boards. Jalen Heivilin had eight points and two assists. Gavin Charvat had seven points and five assists. Sam Hawkins had four points and three assists. Max Chapman scored two points.

Three Rivers committed just nine turnovers.

Portage Northern shot 21-of-47 from the field (45 percent) and 13-of-17 (76 percent) at the foul stripe with just four turnovers.

