No. 5 Schoolcraft facing top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis in semis

EAST LANSING — Schoolcraft’s baseball team enters unchartered waters Friday when Larry Phelps’ ball club makes its first appearance in a state semifinal game.

No. 5-ranked Schoolcraft (25-10) meets No. 1-rated Traverse City St. Francis (37-3) in a Division 3 state semifinal matchup at 11:30 a.m. Friday at McLane Stadium on Michigan State University’s campus.

The winner advances to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. state title game against the winner of Friday’s other semifinal matchup at 9 a.m. between Madison Heights Bishop Foley (23-12-1) and Caro (15-21).

Traverse City St. Francis finished 14-0 for first place in the Lake Michigan Conference.

“Traverse City St. Francis is a great team with a strong tradition. We have to keep playing well with solid pitching and timely hitting to keep advancing,” said Schoolcraft coach Larry Phelps. “We’ve had a great home crowd behind us too all season.”

The Gladiators are coached by Tom Passinault, who is 106-30 in four years at the helm.

Traverse City St. Francis has been untouchable during its postseason run. The Gladiators have yet to give up a run to the opposition through five tournament games. Passinault’s ball club has outscored its foes 43-0.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.