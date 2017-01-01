No. 5-ranked Schoolcraft ready to write a new chapter in postseason

BRONSON — Girls basketball teams from Schoolcraft and Centreville have their sights set on a postseason run after winning titles in their respective conferences.

Class C No. 5-ranked Schoolcraft and Centreville, honorable mention, could very well meet up in the regional championship on Thursday, March 8.

But before that happens, both have to play well enough to survive district tournament play this week.

Schoolcraft, champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Valley Division at 14-0, will be a heavy favorite to claim honors in the Marcellus District.

Action in Marcellus gets underway tonight with a pair of games. White Pigeon (7-13) meets Constantine (5-13) in the opener at 6 p.m. followed by Marcellus (10-10) and Decatur (12-8) at 7:30 p.m.

In Wednesday’s matchups, Schoolcraft (20-0) gets the winner between Marcellus and Decatur at 7:30 p.m. Lawton (10-9) battles either Constantine or White Pigeon in the opener at 6 p.m. The finals are at 6 p.m. Friday.

The district champion from Marcellus advances to face the district champs from Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep in the Bridgman Regional Tuesday, March 6. District winners from Bronson and Niles Bradywine square off in the other regional opener.

First-year head coach Steve Kulczyk’s Lady Eagles, who were ranked as high as No. 3 earlier this season, attained Schoolcraft’s first unbeaten 20-0 regular season in girls’ basketball.

Schoolcraft is primed for another deep run in this year’s postseason tournament after reaching the state quarterfinals in 2017 and losing to Pewamo-Westphailia, the eventual state champions.

