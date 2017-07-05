No. 2-ranked Eagles down Falcons

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine varsity baseball team learned first-hand how tough the Schoolcraft Eagles are.

Schoolcraft, ranked No. 2 in the latest Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll, handed Constantine an 8-1 loss in the first game of a SAC Valley Division doubleheader on the Falcons’ home field Thursday.

The second game was tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth when it was suspended because of darkness.

Schoolcraft scored four runs in the top of the first in game one. The Eagles added a single run in the third and three more runs in the seventh.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.