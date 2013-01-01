No. 2 Dundee poses tough challenge for Schoolcraft

Only two teams remain in Schoolcraft’s path in the Lady Eagles’ quest to win a Division 3 state championship.

One of those schools is the No. 2-ranked Dundee Vikings (33-9) who Schoolcraft (31-4) faces in Friday’s 3 p.m. state semifinal at Michigan State University’s Secchia Stadium.

Top-ranked Millington (36-2-1) battles No. 7-rated Standish Sterling Central (31-12) in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Semifinal winners return to play in the state championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dundee is coached by Mickey Moody who owns a record of 251-88 in his nine seasons at the helm.

During Moody’s coaching tenure, Dundee has enjoyed seven winning seasons with at least 25 victories or more, including 2013 when the Vikings were state champions with a 44-1 mark. The Vikings have also won six Lenawee County Athletic Association under Moody as well, including this season with a record 13-1.

Dundee’s lone loss in conference play came in the second game of a doubleheader against Blissfield 11-10 after the Vikings had defeated the Royals 3-2 in the opener.

Among Dundee’s losses this season were to Division I state powers Hartland and Wood have and Division 3 state power Clinton and Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Dundee also owns a pair of victories over No. 8-ranked Clinton this season.