No. 1 Mendon sweeps St. Philip to claim regional title

MARTIN — Mendon’s volleyball team backed up its No. 1-ranking by sweeping No. 3-rated Battle Creek St. Philip 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 in Thursday’s Division 4 regional championship at Martin High School.

Heather Bowers’ Lady Hornets now advance to Tuesday’s state quarterfinals match at Climax-Scotts at 6 p.m. Mendon will face Camden-Frontier, a 3-2 winner over Adrian Lenawee Christian.

Mendon’s serving game took St. Philip (46-11) out of system and the Lady Hornets were able to dominate the net behind the play of junior first-team all-stater Anna Smith and senior middle blocker Taylor Heitkamp.

Smith had five aces, 16 kills, three blocks, one assist and 15 digs for Mendon, now 37-9-6. Heitkamp produced nine kills and a pair of blocks. Junior Andrea Hoffman added one ace, four kills, one block, one assist and three digs. Freshman Alexis Ames had five kills and two blocks.

Senior Gracie Russell ran Mendon’s offense at setter where she came up with 33 assists to go with nine digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Isabella Smith added six digs.

Back-row specialist Julianna Hagenbuch, a senior, had added 15 digs.

Mendon found itself in trouble in the opening game with St. Philip holding a five-point lead, 17-12.

But Mendon made a late run with its lethal serving game, including seven consecutive points by Anna Smith to eventually take a 23-21 lead.

A tip by Heitkamp over St. Philip’s front row and a kill by the Lady Hornets’ senior helped Mendon claim the first game.

“That was a little scary being down by so much in that first game. St. Philip is a great team. They wanted it as bad as we did. We were just able to execute at key times. We learned from previous matches this season to not relax and to go out and make sure we finish off the match,” Bowers said.