No 1. Mendon faces No. 2 Camden-Frontier in state quarterfinals

CLIMAX — It seems like the Mendon volleyball team has been a permanent fixture the past several years at the state quarterfinal level.

Mendon is still playing in the final week of the season for the fifth time since 2013.

No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Mendon (37-9-6) faces No. 2-rated Camden-Frontier in the state quarterfinals Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Climax-Scotts High School.

The winner of that match advances to Thursday’s semifinals at noon in Battle Creek Kellogg Arena against the survivor between Ubly and No. 4 Southfield Christian out of the Mayville Quarterfinal.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 10 Rudyard meets honorable mention Carney-Nadeau in the Manistique Quarterfinal. The winner plays in the other Thursday semifinal match at 2 p.m. against the winner between No. 5 Leland and No. 6 Merrill from the Remus Chippewa Hills Quarterfinal.

Both Mendon and Camden-Frontier are having amazing postseason runs for the second consecutive season.

After graduating seven seniors off last year’s fourth state championship team, Mendon has rebuilt very quickly around returning junior first-team all-stater Anna Smith at outside hitter.

The Lady Hornets, under second-year head coach Heather Bowers, were ranked No. 2 for a majority of the season before finishing the regular-season rankings in the No. 1 spot.

Mendon, which has yet to drop a game during the postseason, rolled through its own district beating Climax-Scotts, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian Academy and Howardsville Christian School.

The Lady Hornets beat unranked New Buffalo and No. 3-ranked Battle Creek St. Philip (25-23, 25-22, 25-22) in straight sets last week to claim the regional trophy at Martin High School.

Camden-Frontier is enjoying another strong run after losing in the regional finals 3-2 a year ago to Adrian Lenawee Christian.

In fact, the Lady Redskins avenged last year’s loss by beating host and No. 8 Lenawee Christian in the regional finals last week 3-2.