Niles outhustles Three Rivers in second half

THREE RIVERS — Brayden Lake hit a 10-foot jump shot at the buzzer, lifting Niles to a thrilling 63-62 non-conference boys’ basketball overtime win Tuesday over host Three Rivers at the Purple Palace.

It was a disappointing end to a game that Three Rivers dominated inside the paint. But Brian Burg’s Wildcats were unable to stop the Vikings out on the perimeter in the second half.

After making just 9-of-32 attempts from the floor in the first half, Niles knocked down 13-of-28 from the field in the second half and overtime combined.

Three Rivers held a four-point halftime advantage and managed to increase its lead to eight, 41-33 entering the fourth quarter.



