Home / Home

Niles outhustles Three Rivers in second half

Vikings nip ‘Cats on buzzer beater
By: 
Scott Hassinger, Sports Editor

THREE RIVERS — Brayden Lake hit a 10-foot jump shot at the buzzer, lifting Niles to a thrilling 63-62 non-conference boys’ basketball overtime win Tuesday over host Three Rivers at the Purple Palace.
It was a disappointing end to a game that Three Rivers dominated inside the paint. But Brian Burg’s Wildcats were unable to stop the Vikings out on the perimeter in the second half.
After making just 9-of-32 attempts from the floor in the first half, Niles knocked down 13-of-28 from the field in the second half and overtime combined.
Three Rivers held a four-point halftime advantage and managed to increase its lead to eight, 41-33 entering the fourth quarter.
 

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here