New Buffalo hands Centreville second straight loss

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville boys’ basketball team dropped its second consecutive game losing a last-second 65-64 heartbreaker at home to New Buffalo.

Centreville, now 5-2 overall, led New Buffalo 14-12 after the opening eight minutes and took a 33-25 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs held onto a 46-45 lead entering the fourth quarter. New Buffalo outscored Centreville 20-18 in the final eight minutes to snatch victory.

Hayden Stauffer poured in 22 points for Centreville. Coletin Gascho scored 16 points for the Bulldogs, while Tyler Carpenter chipped in 15, including four three-pointers.

Centreville made a total of 21 field-goal attempts, including six triples, and made 16-of-22 free-throw attempts.

Carpenter also had four steals and eight assists. Gascho added six rebounds, three steals and four assists. Stauffer had 12 rebounds, two steals and two assists.

